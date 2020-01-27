Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $32.02 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 544,318 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 1,466,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

