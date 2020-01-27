Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $98.33 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $98,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,964,000 after buying an additional 927,424 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,158,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,277,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 591,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.