Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.97.

Facebook stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,377,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $614.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

