Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,642 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $110.56. 2,127,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

