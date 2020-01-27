Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 16,956 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $76,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

