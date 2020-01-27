Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 751 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.92. 1,769,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.