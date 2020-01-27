Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 135,513 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $4,400,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 172,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

