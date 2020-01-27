Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 3.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 1,028,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

