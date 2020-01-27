Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.93. 4,502,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $352.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

