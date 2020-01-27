Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $115.39. 4,832,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

