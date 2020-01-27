Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 471 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.48. 10,221,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

