Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 82 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $33,850,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $35,637,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 283,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

