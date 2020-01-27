Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.32.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 203,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

