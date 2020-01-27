Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 553,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

DUK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 38,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

