Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Achieves $8.31 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.31 million and $182,154.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.05563696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127698 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018780 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,988,119 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

