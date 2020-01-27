Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 170,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DLNG stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

