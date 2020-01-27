Dynamic Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Dynamic has a market cap of $548,233.00 and approximately $5,686.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01921922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.04144747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00659450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00726142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010066 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,879,494 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

