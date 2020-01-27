Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 750,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.