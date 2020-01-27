Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Square by 714.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 39.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.05. 1,176,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,976. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.37, a PEG ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

