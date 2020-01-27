Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,130 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.02. 535,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

