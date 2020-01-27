EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,345 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,261. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

