EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,398,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,720,000 after purchasing an additional 131,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of FII traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 473,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

