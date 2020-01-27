EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 154 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $652.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $615.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.47. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $372.65 and a 1 year high of $670.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

