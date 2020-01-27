Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 579,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.64.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

