Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Educational Development has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.40% of Educational Development worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

