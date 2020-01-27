Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 804,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 347,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 650,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.34. 702,692 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

