Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 132,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

VNQI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $61.73.

