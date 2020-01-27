Egretia Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Egretia has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinEx and Bilaxy. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

