eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,486. eHealth has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 425.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $27,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at $30,838,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 233,335 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

