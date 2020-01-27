Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $16,789.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,517,085,656 coins and its circulating supply is 28,649,929,103 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

