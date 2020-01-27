Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,061 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.