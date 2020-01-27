Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 666,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 6.24% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ELLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,494. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

