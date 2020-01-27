Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Eltek stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

