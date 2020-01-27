Elysian Trading 47.7% Higher This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $105,035.00 and $988,830.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, CoinExchange, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

