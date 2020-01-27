Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Update

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMMS stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

EMMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $54,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $150,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $72,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,161 shares of company stock worth $272,435 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

