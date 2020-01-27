Endor Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $400,437.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $400,437.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.01303311 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

