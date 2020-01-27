Enerplus Corp (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a feb 20 dividend on Monday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
