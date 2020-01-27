Enerplus Corp (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a feb 20 dividend on Monday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.64.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

