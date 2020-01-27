Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 505,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

