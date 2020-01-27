Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 0.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,152,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,705. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

