Epstein & White Financial LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period.

PCK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 60,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

