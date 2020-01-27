Epstein & White Financial LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 11,803,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,236,964. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 166.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.