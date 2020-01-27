Epstein & White Financial LLC Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.10. 2,479,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,494. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

