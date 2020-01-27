Epstein & White Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF comprises about 3.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. 211,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.