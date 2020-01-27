Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS.

ELS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 664,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,862. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

