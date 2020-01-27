Espers (ESP) Market Cap Hits $549,717.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Espers has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $549,717.00 and $49.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.01303311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00051913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00208982 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

