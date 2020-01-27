ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

