Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Reaches $383,652.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. Essentia has a market capitalization of $383,652.00 and $37,671.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.20 or 0.05605809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026742 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00127993 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033682 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

