Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $113.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 274.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 273.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302,783 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

