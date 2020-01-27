Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $274.75. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,299. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $281.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

