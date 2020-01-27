Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,516,000 after buying an additional 1,162,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,891,000 after buying an additional 686,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 633,558 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 278,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

